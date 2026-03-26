China can play 'an even bigger role' in Asia's prosperity, stability: PM Wong

Amidst anxiety and uncertainty arising from new dynamics in global order and cooperation, Asia can choose to be a source of stability, dynamism, and hope for the future, with China playing an even bigger role in the region, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He was speaking at the annual Boao Forum for Asia held in Hainan, China on Thursday (March 26), in a keynote speech during the opening session.

PM Wong referred to the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and the breakdown of institutions and norms to explain how it has become harder to find consensus.

"As a result, our problems are building up, and compounding into more serious risks for all," he said.

But even as countries work to strengthen and reform global institutions, smaller groups of like-minded countries and partners can create plurilateral arrangements, which PM Wong described as "open and inclusive frameworks" — pathfinders — that can sustain momentum in fostering cooperation.

China's 'critical role' in global and regional development

PM Wong said China will play a critical role in these pathfinders given its growing economic weight and increased capacity to shape outcomes, noting that the country has prioritised science, technology and innovation, and is at the forefront of digital and green technologies.

"More importantly, it is advancing innovation at scale — accelerating adoption and driving progress across industries.

"China is therefore well positioned not just to participate in the next wave of technological change, but to shape and lead this change," said PM Wong.

He added that China, with its growing capabilities, has contributed to global development while taking steps to assume greater responsibilities in the international system, such as voluntarily giving up certain World Trade Organisation developing-country benefits.

China can play an even bigger role in supporting regional prosperity and stability, and shape the region's evolving economic architecture, PM Wong said.

He pointed to the Free Trade Port in Hainan as an example of China's commitment to openness.

PM Wong noted that integrating an economy of China's scale into the regional economic frameworks is not straightforward.

"But doing so will bring significant benefits to the region, and strengthen the relevance of these high standard agreements," he said.

PM Wong acknowledged that the new dynamics may cause anxiety and uncertainty, but he also noted that they create new possibilities for innovation, growth and renewal.

"We can drift towards rivalry and fragmentation. Or we can choose cooperation and openness. If we choose well, Asia can continue to be a source of stability, dynamism, and hope for the future," he added.

While in Hainan, PM Wong will have bilateral meetings with National People's Congress chairman Zhao Leiji and Communist Party of China Hainan Provincial Committee secretary Feng Fei.

He will then head to Hong Kong to meet with the special administrative region's chief executive John Lee.

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