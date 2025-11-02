PM Wong to lead delegation to Brunei for Young Leaders' Programme

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be visiting Brunei for an official visit from Nov 3 to 4 for the 11th Young Leaders' Programme (YLP).

PM Wong, who was invited by Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, also the Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, will lead a delegation of Singapore political office-holders during the two-day visit.

The visit will be PM Wong's second visit to Brunei as head of government, following his introductory visit in June 2024.

The YLP, which started in 2013, is an annual exchange of visits that Singapore and Brunei take turns to host.

"The annual YLP serves to build and deepen ties between the next generation of leaders. It reflects the strong commitment of both countries to enhance our special bilateral relationship. It also marks an opportunity to advance our partnership in areas of shared interest," Singapore's Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday (Nov 2).

While in Brunei, PM Wong will have audiences with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Crown Prince Billah.

He will also visit various health-related facilities in Jerudong and be hosted to lunch by Sultan Bolkiah and a welcome dinner by Crown Prince Billah.

Several political office-holders will accompany PM Wong. They comprise Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat; Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Dr Koh Poh Koon; Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Education Jasmin Lau; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and for Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan; and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and for National Development Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi.

They will be joined by officials from PMO and the relevant agencies.

During PM Wong's absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the acting prime minister.

SG, Brunei to mark 50 years of defence ties next year

Singapore and Brunei will commemorate the 50th anniversary of bilateral defence relations next year.

This is followed by the 60th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement in 2027. Under the agreement, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Brunei's Central Bank accept from banks the currency notes and coins issued by the other, and can exchange them at par and without charge, into their own currency.

On the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) website, MFA described the two countries' bilateral relations as "excellent".

"Leaders on both sides have close personal ties, and there is a regular exchange of visits at all levels," added MFA.

During Singapore's SG60 National Day Parade on Aug 9, Sultan Bolkiah was among regional leaders who attended the celebrations at the Padang.

