PM Wong meets China's top lawmaker, savours Hainan Wenchang chicken rice

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (March 26) met China's top legislator Zhao Leji after speaking at the annual Boao Forum for Asia held in Hainan, China.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on the same evening that the two leaders reaffirmed the strength and depth of Singapore-China relations and commended the progress made to further deepen bilateral ties under the All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership.

They also exchanged views on cross-straits developments, where PM Wong reiterated Singapore's consistent and longstanding "One China" policy.

"Prime Minister Wong reaffirmed Singapore and China's shared commitment to upholding rules-based multilateralism and free trade, including through platforms such as Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec), which China is chairing this year," MFA added.

At the 21st Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang on Dec 15, 2025, the two countries exchanged a total of 27 agreements.

They sought to enhance cooperation in areas such as education; financial cooperation; food exports; green development; green finance; people-to-people; science and technology; and sports and trade.

Meeting with Hainan party secretary

PM Wong also met Hainan party chief Feng Fei over lunch.

MFA said they discussed the potential for Singapore and Hainan to exchange experiences and explore complementary areas of cooperation with the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

PM Wong also found time to savour a plate of Hainan Wenchang chicken rice. The photo post with a straightforward caption received over 8,000 likes in just five hours.

The prime minister will travel to Hong Kong on Thursday evening and meet the special administrative region's chief executive John Lee on Friday.

He will also visit the Northern Metropolis, located in the New Territories.

Given its proximity to Shenzhen's metropolitan core, the Northern Metropolis is envisioned to host the innovation and technology (I&T) industry to support Hong Kong to become an international I&T centre.

It is expected to eventually accommodate about 2.5 million residents and provide about 650,000 jobs.

[[nid:732347]]

editor@asiaone.com