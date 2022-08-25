'At least stop the abuse': Netizens call out passer-by for laughing while woman hits senior with slippers in Hougang

What would you do in this situation? For this passer-by who witnessed an assault outside a shopping mall, her actions of standing on the sidelines has got some netizens pretty riled up.

An Instagram video shared by username Adminsgfollowsall on Wednesday (Aug 24) showed a woman shouting and hitting a senior at the entrance of Hougang 1.

Another woman who was with the duo tried to shield the elderly woman from the blows.

While the trio was seen walking away when a police car drove past, two of the women resumed their scuffle near a taxi later outside the mall.

The earlier attacker was seen using one of her slippers to hit the elderly woman again.

Just prior to this, the person taking the video could be heard laughing.

"This lady in her fifties was beating up another lady in her seventies and was in pain," the accompanying caption wrote, adding that the passer-by had called the police against the former.

In the comments, several netizens criticised the passer-by, who recorded the video, of doing nothing to help the elderly woman from being beaten up.

"At least stop the abuse while waiting for the police. Sigh," a netizen said, while another was furious that the passer-by was heard laughing while recording the video.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Adminsgfollowsall

But several netizens pointed out that there was nothing else the passer-by could have done apart from calling the police.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Adminsgfollowsall

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

In another fight where no one batted an eyelid, bystanders were seen watching nonchalantly while two elderly men brawled under a HDB void deck in Dakota in April.

After the five-minute video had gone viral, several netizens questioned why no one had stopped the fight.

And in a past incident of members of the public lending a helping hand, a 60-year-old man was struck by a glass bottle and a chair in May during a heated argument in Chinatown.

While the elderly man was clutching his injured head, several diners at People's Park Food Centre stepped in to prevent the fight from escalating, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The 44-year-old alleged aggressor was later arrested for voluntarily causing hurt.

