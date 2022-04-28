‘Why did no one stop the fight’: 5 bystanders sit idly by and watch as 2 elderly uncles fight

Since when have fights become so commonplace that when two elderly men start to brawl, hardly anyone bats an eyelid?

In fact, in a five-minute video uploaded to Singapore Incidents' Facebook on Wednesday (April 27) night, a fight at a HDB void deck between two elderly uncles went on for a good two minutes while five bystanders sat around and watched on nonchalantly.

Fists were exchanged while the two stood, but one of them was brought to the ground after a brief struggle.

The one still standing was heard hurling Hokkien profanities at the other.

As the camera pans around following their battle, multiple people can be seen in the background, reclined in their seats while watching the fight.

The two elderly men in the video, both who were floored at one point, had landed next to a bicycle rack.

In the midst of their fight, another uncle, likely uninvolved with the fight, went over.

Instead of breaking the two fighters apart, however, the man merely shuffled a bicycle aside, as if to give them more space. It is unclear where this fight took place.

"Uncle fighting, why [did nobody] stop them?" One Facebook user asked. "People [are only] looking - why [is it] like this?"

"Why [did] all the wise old men [take] no action to interfere?" Another Facebook user questioned.

Other netizens found the situation laughable, referring to the fight as "UFC: Uncle Fight Club" and alluding to various Mixed Martial Arts fights.

After just over a minute into the video, a man tried to break the two up. Although he initially succeeded, a brief exchange of words between the two brawlers led to them exchanging blows again.

A second man intervened but was unsuccessful in stopping the fight.

This isn't the first time elderly men have been involved in physical altercations.

In September last year, three elderly men started squabbling over a vacant seat at a Bedok North coffee shop, leading to a fight.

However, these two incidents were relatively less severe.

In January last year, a fight at Chong Pang Food Centre got violent with one elderly man conveyed to a hospital, bleeding from his head.

