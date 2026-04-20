'Keep calm and carry on': SM Lee encourages Singaporeans to focus on practical things amid Middle East conflict

Singaporeans can focus on the practical things within their control when responding to the impact from the ongoing Middle East conflict — now in its eighth week, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

SM Lee was speaking at Teck Ghee constituency's education merit award present ceremony held at Ang Mo Kio Primary School on Saturday (April 18), where he assured Singaporeans that the Government is prepared to do more if the situation worsens.

"In times like this, we have to watch what is happening in the world. But there is no point getting anxious about things which are beyond our control.

"As the saying goes, keep calm and carry on. Focus on the practical things that each of us can do to respond to the situation and make ourselves more secure, and to help one another," he said.

Among the practical measures suggested by SM Lee were simple actions such as switching off lights when not required, noting that energy costs have gone up due to fuel scarcity, resulting in costlier household electricity bills.

Government ready to do more

Acknowledging concerns on rising cost of living, SM Lee said the Government responded immediately to implement a $1 billion package to help businesses and households cope with the impact of the Middle East conflict.

In Parliament on April 7, the Government announced that it will increase the quantum of the cost of living special payment. It has also brought forward the disbursement of the $400 CDC vouchers from January 2027 to June 2026.

Meanwhile, measures were dished out for the domestic transport sector with active platform works, private hire car drivers and taxi drivers receiving a $200 cash pay out.

Essential bus services, such as those for school students, seniors, and persons with disabilities also received temporary aid from the Government in co-funding cost increases.

Businesses will also see enhancement to corporate income tax rebates for the 2026 assessment year, while the energy efficiency grant has been expanded and extended.

"This measures will not solve all of the problems. But they will help households and businesses to cope with the immediate pressure," SM Lee said.

He added that the Government is tracking the developments and will do more, if required.

"If the situation gets worse, we are ready to do more and we can do more," SM Lee said.

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