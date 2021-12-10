Lee Suet Fern drops by Chee Soon Juan's cafe for lunch, leaves thoughtful gift

It's been six months since Chee Soon Juan opened his cafe Orange & Teal, and a familiar face dropped by his cafe "the other day".

In a Facebook post shared on Friday (Dec 10), the Singapore Democratic Party chief wrote on his personal Facebook page that Lee Suet Fern came for lunch.

And perhaps in true (early) Christmas spirit, the senior lawyer and wife of Lee Hsien Yang also left a "lovely present" — napkins in orange and teal that came together with a handwritten note.

She wrote in the note: “These napkins were inspired by your lovely new restaurant. I hope you and your family enjoy them.”

Chee wrote in the post: "Thank you, Mrs Lee, for your very thoughtful gesture, we love it. It was a pleasure hosting you at Orange & Teal and we look forward to seeing you again."

In November 2020, Lee Suet Fern made headlines after she was suspended for 15 months from practicing law over the handling of the last will of the late Lee Kuan Yew.

The Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession, found the 63-year-old guilty of misconduct unbefitting an advocate and solicitor.

In a statement posted on Facebook by her husband (who is the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong), she disagreed with the decision.

She said: “I disagree with this decision. There was no basis for this case to have even been initiated."

