'If I hear sounds, I will scold people': Man, 59, charged with murder over neighbour's death in Lengkok Bahru

A 59-year-old man was on Wednesday (July 22) charged with murder after he allegedly killed his neighbour at a Bukit Merah Housing and Development Board (HDB) block.

Ng Swee Seng, 59, is accused of murdering Thiyagarajan Karunakaran, also 59.

He appeared in a district court via video link on Wednesday, dressed in a red shirt.

"If I hear sounds, I will scold people," Ng reportedly said through a Mandarin interpreter, according to CNA.

The man added that he had heard a voice, causing him to react.

Ng will be remanded for medical examination and his case will be heard in court again on August 12.

What happened

In an earlier statement on Tuesday, the police told AsiaOne that Thiyagarajan was found lying motionless at the lift lobby on the 16th floor.

He was taken to the National University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations found that the duo knew each other.

Residents told The Straits Times that the pair had allegedly been involved in a longstanding feud, with arguments between them a common occurrence.

One resident told Lianhe Zaobao that the victim had moved into the block two years ago and would often return home intoxicated.

He is alleged to have urinated publicly along the common corridor, drawing complaints from neighbours, including the suspect.

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editor@asiaone.com