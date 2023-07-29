'Literally the amount of time to wait for cab': Man cycles home from club for $3

No buses? No problem.

One man had hoped to take a bus home but hopped onto a rental bike instead.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Friday (July 28), Sin Kai Siang showed how he cycled all the way home from the club after his east-bound NightRider bus, NR7, did not arrive.

While there was the option to book a taxi or Grab ride, he didn't want to do so as he "has something against Grab".

So, rental bike it was.

The bicycle rental app showed that it took him 64 minutes to reach his destination and he clocked a total of 11.53km.

Some added bonuses were that he only had to fork out $3 to do so and he even burned 276 calories while at it.

In the comments, Sin shared that he didn't waste much time by cycling home either.

"That's literally the amount of time for me to wait for a cab," he told a netizen.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sin for more details.

Others have done so too

Earlier in February, another man decided to cycle home from the club too because he didn't want to pay $40 for a taxi.

His ride took about an hour and a half to get from Clarke Quay to Sengkang.

According to the bicycle rental app, he clocked a total of 16km and even managed to burn 400 calories while at it.

He also only paid $3 for the rental - a stark comparison to the $40 he would have forked out had he taken a Grab.

In a separate incident in June, another clubber decided to cycle from Marina Square to his home in Jurong East as he was unable to book a private-hire vehicle.

"No taxi driver wanted to take me to the West and it's expensive," he captioned in his TikTok video.

However, his ride was not as smooth sailing as the others as it was raining.

In total, it took him two hours to do so and he cycled a total of 16km while burning 390 calories.

