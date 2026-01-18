Singapore's former chief planner Liu Thai Ker dies aged 87

Singapore's former chief planner Dr Liu Thai Ker died on Sunday (Jan 18) morning at the age of 87.

AsiaOne understands that Dr Liu was hospitalised following a fall about a week ago. He passed away peacefully at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, surrounded by family members.

Dr Liu was widely known as the architect of modern Singapore. He was involved in the planning for 20 out of the 24 Housing and Development Board (HDB) towns during his time as the agency's chief architect and later chief executive officer from 1969 to 1989.

He later became the Urban Redevelopment Authority's chief executive officer and chief planner from 1989 to 1992.

In an interview with AsiaOne in 2024, Dr Liu shared his belief that the purpose of urban planning is for people and the land.

Dr Liu explained: "People to create the environment that is liveable for them, and also to create the environment that gives people a sense of belonging and community."

When asked about what makes a good planner, Dr Liu said that a planner's job is to understand the fundamental, unchanging needs of human beings.

He also shared with AsiaOne his wishes for the future of Singapore's urban planning.

"I really hope that we plan long term, create some new master plans for new needs such as housing the aged population and medical services for them."

Dr Liu left behind his wife Gretchen Gustafson and five children, including Daniel Liu, who contested as the People's Action Party's candidate for Aljunied GRC in the 2025 general election.

