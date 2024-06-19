'Lonely and gloomy' Hari Raya: Mum mourns son, 23, killed in bus accident

A 23-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding was run over by a private bus at the junction of Bencoolen Street and Stamford Road junction on June 15.

The burial for Muhammad Yadiy Hamsyari Bin Yaziz was held at Pusara Aman Mosque the next day.

On June 17, which was Hari Raya Haji, his mother posted on Facebook in Malay: "Lonely and gloomy Eid without my beloved child. May the soul of my son Muhd Yadiy be placed among the righteous."

An ex-schoolmate posted: "You were too young. It's as if it was only yesterday we went to Cambodia for the Sec 3 school trip and you put toothpaste on my face."

In response to a Stomp query, a family friend said: "Please give the family space to process everything privately. They will not be making any comments regarding the accident."

Stomp contributor Wei Sien shared on TikTok a video of the accident's aftermath.

@prof.mistertanweisien Accident involved private bus and motorbike at Stamford Road on 15 June 2024. I would like to advice all drivers and riders stay safe,no need to rush,safety is important.. ♬ Very Sad - Enchan

A dash cam video of the moment the bus ran over the motorcycle was also posted online.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident on June 15 at about 7.40pm.

Yadiy was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 22-year-old female motorcycle pillion rider was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 'She felt something amiss': Wife of cyclist killed in accident with lorry in Woodlands had passed by accident site

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.