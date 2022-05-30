Up lorry: Modified PMDs seized by LTA in Yishun Dam, a spot known for illegal races

Aside from been a popular recreational spot, the scenic Yishun Dam is also an area notorious for illegal racing activities.

In fact, it was identified on the Singapore Police Force website as one of the top 10 locations for speeding violations last February.

These days, it seems that riders of personal mobility devices (PMDs) are using that place as a racing ground too.

Four PMDs and one power-assisted bicycle (PAB) were seized by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Yishun Dam on Sunday (May 29) night.

And such groups, said the agency, have been known to race in that area, endangering themselves and other road users.

LTA posted on its Facebook page that its Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) caught a group of riders with modified, non-compliant and unregistered active mobility devices gathering at Yishun Dam during a targeted operation.

Three of these devices were found to be unregistered while the other two had false or handwritten plate numbers.

The riders were also caught using PMDs at places where the devices are not allowed, such as road and footpaths.

According to the Active Mobility Act (AMA), only motorised PMDs certified to the UL2272 fire safety standard can be registered with LTA to be used on cycling paths and Park Connectors.

Illegal modifications on any active mobility devices are also not allowed, as doing so may pose fire risks and will render the device certification invalid.

Active mobility devices seized during the operation were loaded onto lorry and carried away.

PHOTO: Zaobao

Some netizens commented on LTA's Facebook post asking whether further action will be taken against the riders while others shared their personal encounters with irresponsible PMD users in other locations.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

One netizen shared how she had seen groups of riders at East Coast Park using PMDs without license plates.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Another expressed his hope for more spot checks to be conducted.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

According to LTA, those caught riding an active mobility device on paths or roads it is prohibited from may face fines up to $2,000 and jail of up to three months.

Additionally, first-time offenders found guilty of riding a non-UL2272 motorised PMD on public paths may face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to six months’ jail term.

Earlier in March this year, a group of three PMD riders were caught speeding with no protective gear and overtaking drivers in Choa Chu Kang.

ALSO READ: Car goes against traffic in Bedok, comes within a whisker of hitting motorcycle

syarifahsn@asiaone.com