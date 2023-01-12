Love's an open (MRT train) door: SBS Transit couple falls in love at work, holds wedding shoot at Little India station

This story of 'boy meets girl' proves that love can be found in the most unexpected places.

The couple, Amin and Kathleen, recently held their wedding shoot at Little India MRT station – back to where it all began.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday (Jan 10), SBS Transit shared how it was "love at first sight" for assistant station manager Amin.

While being posted at Little India station for a day, the assistant station manager caught a glimpse of Kathleen, who was working as a customer service officer.

The public transport operator said: "He was charmed by her beautiful smile, but was too shy to initiate a conversation. The day sadly slipped by without a single exchange.

But there is a twist to this love story.

Describing how fate was kind to Amin, SBS Transit shared that he bumped into Kathleen when she was on duty on board a train.

This time, Amin had a "wingman" - a colleague who made the introductions.

"From being friends on Facebook, their friendship blossomed into romance. Just a year later in 2020, Amin proposed to her," SBS Transit said.

Sharing photos of the recently-married couple posing for photos at the train station platform, the transport operator said that Amin and Kathleen were there to "reminisce the first time they met".

In the comments, netizens left congratulatory messages to the couple.

"Congratulations to both of you," a netizen said, while another teased Amin for being "shy" when meeting Kathleen for the first time.

Other couples have also chosen unconventional locations to hold their wedding shoot.

Singaporeans Jacinda Tan and her partner recently returned to their secondary school to pose for photos.

Sharing a TikTok video in October last year, the couple who were decked out in their school uniform, recreated iconic school scenes at North Vista Secondary School.

With the video garnering over 92,000 views, netizens were wowed by this cute couple.

