LTA, transport operators to step up enforcement to deter misbehaving commuters: Chee Hong Tat

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and transport operators will step up enforcement measures in order to deter commuters who behave badly, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said during the Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 5).

"While the vast majority of commuters are considerate and gracious, we need to protect the quality of their commute from a small minority of black sheep whose anti-social behaviours and actions cause discomfort and sometimes even endanger others," Chee said.

While public education efforts are ongoing, he acknowledges that "education alone will not be enough and needs to go together with effective enforcement".

Chee said: "I have asked LTA and the operators to step up their enforcement... by strengthening our regulatory powers and increasing the penalties to deter egregious commuters, especially repeat offenders and those who refuse to cooperate when they are advised by public transport workers."

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng also addressed measures to enhance commuter experiences on board buses.

He highlighted feedback raised by other MPs who indicated that some inconsiderate commuters eat and drink, play loud music, harass other commuters or challenge bus captains.

"Public transport is a shared space, and such behaviour affects the commuting experience for everyone," Baey said.

In dealing with these nuisances, patrolling and enforcement have been stepped up, and regulatory powers are to be strengthened.

"As a first step, we are working with our public bus operators to put in place Conditions of Carriage," he stated. "These conditions will provide for a safe and comfortable experience for commuters and bus captains."

Transport workers will be able to follow these conditions to alleviate situations, instruct disruptive commuters to alight or even activate the police, he said.

"Those who behave egregiously will face penalties commensurate with the severity of their impact on other commuters, with higher penalties for repeat offenders," Baey also said, adding that this regulatory framework will be aligned across trains and buses by 2026.

Misbehaviour on buses

In January this year, a Tower Transit bus captain en route to Tampines was attacked by a 24-year-old after refusing to let him alight while they were still on the expressway.

When the driver suggested that he could do so at the next bus stop, the man grabbed the steering wheel with both hands and attempted to steer the bus into a tree.

Bus driver Tham recalled: "He was very emotional, but the safety of the passengers was my top priority. I couldn't let go of the steering wheel no matter what, so I pushed him away."

"The bus jerked a little during the struggle, but fortunately nothing happened."

In January 2023, a video of a woman went viral after she was allegedly seen putting her feet up against the windows of a bus, and also arguing with another commuter.

A month later the same woman was allegedly seen putting up her feet again.

"The bus driver politely told the lady to put her feet down, but she refused and said he could call the police if it was an issue," the TikTok user who posted the video said.

"And so the driver stopped along Bukit Batok Road and called the police. We waited around 15 minutes but I had to alight because of work, so I have no updates beyond that unfortunately."

It is unclear what happened afterwards.

