This made my day: Boss of aircon servicing company furnishes single mum's rental flat for free

When Hermes Xhika put up a listing to give away a used sofa, little did he know that he would embark on an act of kindness that no money can buy.

He recently furnished a single mother's home after learning that she slept with her two young daughters on a mattress in the one-bedroom rental flat.

Xhika, the boss of an air conditioner servicing company, told AsiaOne on Tuesday (Sept 12) that he listed a sofa for free on Carousell after buying a new one for his office.

"Many people texted me, and this lady was one of them," said the 31-year-old Albanian who is a Singapore permanent resident.

In a series of messages on the platform, the Carousell user introduced herself as a divorced mother to two children attending primary school.

She also asked if Xhika had "any other things to bless her rental house" in Toa Payoh.

"I decided to go down and have a look, to see if it was real. And I was shocked," he said. "There was literally nothing in the house except for a mattress on the floor."

The most heartbreaking sight, according to Xhika, was when he saw a pail and bucket that the woman's children had used for showering.

"I couldn't believe we were in Singapore at that moment. That's when we realised she was telling the truth and was really in need of help."

Xhika decided to buy several pieces of furniture for the family, including a sofa, television set, water heater, and a queen-sized bed.

He also enlisted the help of his colleagues and wife to install the furniture and fittings at the flat last Sunday.

"It was good timing as well. Her birthday was just a few days ago," said Xhika. "She was surprised and shocked, but you could see her smile."

After Xhika shared a video of his experiences on TikTok, several netizens praised his act of kindness.

"Bless your heart," one of them said, while another felt that Xhika is an inspiration for helping someone in need.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@lioncityairconangmo/video/7277222117920345351?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=72521572270778301[/embed]

Xhika told AsiaOne that he spent around $3,000 on the family, but said that the feeling of helping someone is something that money cannot buy.

"It was a good day, and most importantly the kids now have a comfortable place to live in," he said.

