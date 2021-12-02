This made my day: Good Samaritans change tyre for women stranded in MBS carpark

With vehicles lined up behind, the last thing a driver needs is a flat tyre situation in a carpark — blocking the narrow path.

TikToker Diyaofficialll was inside her car with a friend at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) carpark and they both were struggling to fix the punctured tyre.

Three men noticed and stepped forward to render some help.

She posted a 14-second video of the incident last Sunday (Nov 28) and it has garnered close to 50,000 views. The exact date and time of the incident are not confirmed.

The in-video caption read: "So her car tyre got punctured in the middle of MBS carpark. All the cars behind started honking cuz [sic] they couldn't drive forward."

"Thank you. Uncle, say 'hi'," she said to one of the three men.

"No, no, no," he replied, sheepishly walking away.

The other two, who are migrant workers, were hard at work changing her car tyre. She said in the video: "Say hi. Thank you so much for helping. I want to see your face."

She offered to pay them but all three refused.

A netizen mentioned how fortunate she was to have these individuals helping her.

Another mentioned that they recognised and knew these good samaritans and will show the TikTok video to them. Diyaofficialll replied and wanted her gratitude to be conveyed too.

In September 2020, there was a similar incident of a group helping someone change their car tyre. Instead of a carpark, the tyre burst happened along the Seletar Expressway in the pouring rain.

