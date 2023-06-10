This made my day: Man leaves 4D tickets at Singapore Pools outlet, staff returns to him at next visit

A small act can go far in making someone's day.

A man known as Chan shared an incident with Stomp, where he accidentally left two lottery tickets at the Singapore Pools outlet at Wisteria Mall on the evening of May 29. A woman named Ho Su Pang was manning the counter.

"When I reached home, I discovered that I did not have the two Toto tickets with me and wondered if Mdm Ho had forgotten to key it in," Chan told Stomp.

On June 1, he returned to the same outlet to buy a lottery ticket and Ho approached him with his previous tickets.

"Mdm Ho came out and told me that I had not taken the two tickets from my previous visit. The two tickets were stapled together and put in a plastic bag," he said.

Chan added that Ho had already informed the office about the incident and was "waiting" for him to come back for the tickets.

Even though he did not win anything, the act of honesty moved him.

"I am happy and proud that there is such honest staff at Singapore Pools, FairPrice and Wisteria Mall. Well done, Mdm Ho. Keep it up."

