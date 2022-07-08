This made my day: Man treats father to his first business class flight on SIA

How did you celebrate with your dad on Father's Day?

For this man, he flew his father on business class on an all-expenses paid holiday trip to Thailand.

Taking to TikTok on Friday (July 8), Deon Tan shared a photo of his smiling father relaxing on the posh recliner seats and feasting on a meal on the Singapore Airlines flight.

In the 14-second clip, the pair could be seen enjoying their holiday in Bangkok and the laid-back beachside town of Hua Hin.

"Bought my dad on his first business class flight," Tan wrote in the accompanying caption, adding that it was a Father's Day gift.

Father's Day was on June 19 this year.

A search on Singapore Airlines' website shows that a return business-class ticket between Singapore and Bangkok is priced from $1,000 while a return economy-class ticket is priced from $400.

AsiaOne has contacted Tan for comment.

With this video garnering over 25,000 views, several netizens praised Tan for treating his father to this luxurious experience.

"Well done, I can't even afford to bring [my dad] to the coffee shop for Zi Char," a netizen said.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Deon Tan

Another netizen suggested that his dad would be able to make the most of a business class experience if it was a long-haul flight to the United States or the United Kingdom.

"He doesn't like long flights and it's not countries that he will enjoy," Tan replied.

Several netizens also commented that his father looked familiar, with one saying that he sells sugarcane juice at a hawker centre in Boon Lay.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Deon Tan

