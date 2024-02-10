This made my day: Migrant worker celebrates his certification by donating meals to others

Many of us might celebrate a personal achievement by treating ourselves.

While there's nothing wrong with that, Devendran Saravanan took a more altruistic route.

The migrant worker made a thoughtful donation to local soup kitchen Krsna's Free Meals after he had attained certification by the Building and Construction Authority as a tradesman, according to a TikTok video from the kitchen's account.

On Wednesday (Feb 7), they shared a short clip of Devendran's heartwarming act of grace.

"I have been wanting to buy food for others for some time now," Devendran said in the video.

And what better way to celebrate his certification than to give back to his community?

While this may be his first time donating to the local charity, this isn't Devendran's first interaction with Krsna's Free Meal.

The migrant worker shared that during a time when he "didn't have food", he would come over and pass them 50 cents for a meal.

Devendran understands the struggles of his fellow workers and hopes his donation can be of benefit to others.

The TikTok video's caption read: "Let's take inspiration from this incredible act of kindness and remember the power of 'passing it forward'."

In the comments section, users applauded Devendran for his selflessness.

The clip was also reposted by Instagram page Wakeupsingapore on Feb 8, where more users expressed how amazed they were by his gesture.

"This man has a heart of gold," one Instagram user commented.

The breakfast club

In a separate TikTok clip shared last December, Krsna's Free Meals provided a quick look into what it's like as a volunteer there.

The local charity offers two shifts, the morning one begins at 6.30am and ends at 9.30am.

The lunch shift starts at 9.30am and lasts till 2.30pm.

The local charity offers two shifts, the morning one begins at 6.30am and ends at 9.30am.

The lunch shift starts at 9.30am and lasts till 2.30pm.

For those interested in the breakfast shift, Krsna's Free Meals mentioned that volunteers can expect to be wrapping meals, chopping vegetables, serving food and prepping fruits to be handed out.

For those interested in the breakfast shift, Krsna's Free Meals mentioned that volunteers can expect to be wrapping meals, chopping vegetables, serving food and prepping fruits to be handed out.

Volunteers can also get to try the delicious breakfast during their break.

