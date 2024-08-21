This made my day: Migrant workers praised for lending umbrellas to passers-by caught in the rain

Two migrant workers are earning admiration online for their selfless act of braving the rain to help keep others dry.

On Tuesday (Aug 20), a woman surnamed Goh took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share about the heartwarming incident she witnessed at Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange.

"These two construction workers [were] standing at both ends of an unsheltered walkway, holding a few umbrellas to lend to passers-by when it's raining heavily," she said.

Speaking to 8World, Goh said that she was at the bus interchange to pick up her daughter, who did not bring her umbrella.

While waiting to cross the road, she saw a passer-by giving her umbrella to a migrant worker.

The same migrant worker then handed the umbrella to a student who was caught in the rain.

After the latter safely crossed the unsheltered walkway, he gave the umbrella back to the second worker.

Goh soon realised that the two migrant workers were holding several umbrellas and would lend them to passers-by who needed to cross the walkway.

After witnessing their selfless act, Goh felt that the migrant workers deserved to be recognised and decided to take to social media to share about these Good Samaritans.

Several netizens also left comments praising the migrant workers.

"They have a big heart," one of them said, while another gushed about their "amazing" gesture.

AsiaOne has contacted Goh for more information.

