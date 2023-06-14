This made my day: Migrant workers spend 4 hours helping mother and daughter look for lost violin and phone

Would you take four hours out of your busy schedule to help strangers look for their lost items?

Well, these two migrant workers did.

The kind-hearted men sprang into action after learning that a mother and daughter had lost their violin and phone at a basketball court near Hougang Street 51 at around 7.30am last Friday (June 9), Lianhe Zaobao reported on June 13.

The mother, surnamed Zhang, shared that after violin practice, they had placed the instrument and phone on a nearby bench before heading to exercise.

Upon returning half an hour later, they were shocked to discover that their items had disappeared.

Zhang's daughter then burst into tears when she realised her violin was lost.

Calls made to the lost phone went unanswered and the pair were unable to find their missing items despite scouring the surrounding area.

The 45-year-old mother then tried to trace down the location of the missing phone using another phone and sought help from nearby construction workers.

A worker, presumably the construction supervisor, enthusiastically agreed to accompany the mother and daughter in their search.

As the woman's mobile tracking system could only pinpoint the vague location of the lost phone within a one kilometre range, the trio then searched a 17-storey HDB block floor-by-floor.

Zhang recalled that the worker was worried that someone would throw away their belongings and even searched the trash cans and chutes on the ground floor.

When Zhang and her daughter left to lodge a police report over the lost items, the lone worker continued searching and was soon joined by another worker.

After four hours of searching, passers-by who found the missing items called Zhang back at around noon and returned her her stuff.

"The weather was very hot at the time, but they didn't complain. Although they were sweating, they were still enthusiastic about helping us find the lost items," Zhang told the Chinese daily.

Upon hearing that the lost items had been found, the two migrant workers then left as they were busy.

However, Zhang's 11-year-old daughter wanted to thank them for their help and offered to buy them food using her own money.

So, Zhang bought some food and drinks on Monday (June 12) and went to the construction site with her daughter to pass it to the workers.

"My daughter also realised that when help is needed, there are still many kind-hearted people in our society who are willing to lend a helping hand," Zhang explained.

"Although we don't know each other, these construction workers are willing to lend a helping hand. They are kind-hearted people, exuding positive energy, and they are worth learning from!"

