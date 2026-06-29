This made my day: MRT commuters surprised by red packets with wholesome notes from 'random uncle'

A chance encounter on an MRT train uplifted spirits after commuters were given red packets not filled with money, but with handwritten words of encouragement, according to TikTok user @inyeoopw in a post on Friday (June 26).

The caption by the TikTok reader said "blessed…omw [on my way]…to work…" with accompanying text over the first image — "random unc[le] just shoved these angbaos to everyone on the train".

The post has since garnered more than 87,000 views and over 15,700 likes.

'You shine bright'

In the second slide of @inyeoopw's post, the photo showed the train stopped at Yishun MRT station, where the TikTok user shared the notes that she and another commuter seated beside her had received.

"You are amazing, kind, loving soul. You shine bright," her note read.

The bottom half of her note continued: "May all people, we be healthy, harmony, safe. Unity in society. Love one another."

Meanwhile, part of her fellow commuter's note read: "Send positive kind loving thoughts to all people in SG. May we all be healthy, safe."

A number of netizens also shared similar experiences in the comments section, with some recalling receiving such notes from several years ago.

One commenter said that such encounters could only happen in Yishun, adding that "it made my entire day".

"OMG I think it’s the same uncle," said another commenter, who shared that the encounter occurred at Woodlands Library two months ago, adding "I taped it above my desk for motivation".

"This is actually sweet," quipped another commenter.

AsiaOne has reached out to @inyeoopw for more information.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com