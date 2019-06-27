This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time

PHOTO: Facebook/JetstarAsiaAirways
Kimberly Foo
AsiaOne

A young pilot gave an extra sweet ending to his parents' vacation by taking over their plane back to Singapore. 

Raphael Leong, a first-year pilot with Jetstar, was the pilot on the flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Singapore. 

The 36-year-old shared that his parents had never had the chance to watch him at work, so he decided to spring a surprise on them for their flight home. 

Just as the plane left the gate for takeoff, the pilot took to the microphone to announce that he was flying the plane.

Two passengers got a big surprise on a flight into Singapore recently when our first year pilot, Raphael made an unexpected announcement. Watch here to find out what happened.

Posted by Jetstar Asia on Wednesday, 26 June 2019

Passengers applauded Leong when he revealed that it was his first time flying a plane with his parents on board and said that it was a very proud moment for him. 

Speaking with Jetstar, the former Republic of Singapore Air Force pilot mentioned that he had to switch shifts with the original pilot of the flight for this extra special surprise. 

Unfortunately, only his dad Dennis witnessed the moment, as Leong's mom happened to be in the restroom when the actual reveal happened.

Nonetheless, Rosalind could still recognise her son's voice upon hearing the announcement and was touched by the surprise. 

Recalling how she used to tell her son to "reach for the skies", she shared how she felt very proud of her son for planning this special moment.

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com

More about

Airlines - Budget Social media RSAF
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt
Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt
#Joeyjios: We tried durian hotpot and it wasn&#039;t disgusting
#Joeyjios: We tried durian hotpot and it wasn't disgusting
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own &#039;cringe-worthy&#039; photo-ops
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own 'cringe-worthy' photo-ops
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Mum&#039;s quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn&#039;t even drop her phone
Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone
Rendang Mama Vegan sells Beyond Meat rendang puffs - the first vegan Malay food in Singapore
Rendang Mama Vegan sells Beyond Meat rendang puffs - the first vegan Malay food in Singapore
Two men nabbed for trying to smuggle over $2m cash into Singapore through Tuas
Two men nabbed for trying to smuggle over $2m cash into Singapore through Tuas
Sim Lim Square&#039;s new iteration of Cybermind wants you to know that the store is still alive and well
Sim Lim Square's new iteration of Cybermind wants you to know that the store is still alive and well
This lifehack teaches you how to order &#039;cai fan&#039; like a pro
This lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro
Jay Chou shares dating tips with son who&#039;s just turned two
Jay Chou shares dating tips with son who's just turned two

LIFESTYLE

This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum

SERVICES