This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time

A young pilot gave an extra sweet ending to his parents' vacation by taking over their plane back to Singapore.

Raphael Leong, a first-year pilot with Jetstar, was the pilot on the flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Singapore.

The 36-year-old shared that his parents had never had the chance to watch him at work, so he decided to spring a surprise on them for their flight home.

Just as the plane left the gate for takeoff, the pilot took to the microphone to announce that he was flying the plane.

Two passengers got a big surprise on a flight into Singapore recently when our first year pilot, Raphael made an unexpected announcement. Watch here to find out what happened. Posted by Jetstar Asia on Wednesday, 26 June 2019

Passengers applauded Leong when he revealed that it was his first time flying a plane with his parents on board and said that it was a very proud moment for him.

Speaking with Jetstar, the former Republic of Singapore Air Force pilot mentioned that he had to switch shifts with the original pilot of the flight for this extra special surprise.

Unfortunately, only his dad Dennis witnessed the moment, as Leong's mom happened to be in the restroom when the actual reveal happened.

Nonetheless, Rosalind could still recognise her son's voice upon hearing the announcement and was touched by the surprise.

Recalling how she used to tell her son to "reach for the skies", she shared how she felt very proud of her son for planning this special moment.

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com