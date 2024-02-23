This made my day: Singaporean gets lift from strangers after motorbike broke down along Malacca highway

Acts of kindness can come from anywhere at any moment.

This Singaporean motorist found one when he was helpless and alone on a Malaysian highway.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday (Jan 21), user Iqkisan said that the rear tire of his motorbike had a big cut while travelling on the road in Malacca to Singapore.

"Determined to keep going, I rode with a flat tire for another four kilometres," he said about the 6pm incident.

He added that he faced spending hours at the roadside after being told that a tow truck would only arrive around midnight.

While pondering his next move, the motorist said that a stranger suddenly stopped by the road shoulder and offered to give him a ride on his lorry.

He added that he accepted the lift from Bashar, a Bangladeshi who has been working in Malaysia for nine years.

"However, the challenge was to lift my bike to his large lorry," he said. "Fortunately, a Malaysian [named Naza] appeared and offered his assistance to use his lorry that was equipped with a rear lift."

"I was overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers who came to my aid when I needed it most."

The Singaporean shared in the TikTok post that Bashar and Naza initially refused to accept his token of appreciation for driving him to a vehicle workshop in Johor Bahru.

But he said that he hid some cash at the side of the lorry, and told Bashar after they left.

Recounting this heart-warming "adventure", the man expressed his gratitude for bringing these two kind souls into his path.

"Stories like this remind us of the kindness and generosity that exist in the world," he said.

'Glad to know angels are out there'

The TikTok video has since garnered 55,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens agreed with Iqkisan's assessment of the generosity from those across the border.

"There's plenty of good people. After all, we are neighbours," one of them said, while another felt that there's no price tag attached to being kind.

"People are generally kind, but most of us are so jaded by scams that we naturally put up barriers to protect ourselves," a netizen said. "Glad to know that there are still angels out there."

AsiaOne has reached out to Iqkisan for more information.

