This made my day: Taxi driver thanks fellow cabby for ferrying son home after accident

While driving his son to his grandmother's house, Joseph Chua got into a traffic accident which wrecked part of his taxi.

Noticing that Chua was unable to leave the scene, a fellow cabby offered to ferry the boy to his destination, reported 8world.

Chua took to Facebook on Thursday (Sept 28) to share his encounter with the cabby who went the extra mile to help him.

He explained that he had forgotten to jot down the cabby's license plate number, and wanted to show his appreciation in a Facebook post in hopes that the cabby would see it.

Chua got into a car accident along Yishun Avenue 2 while driving towards Sembawang Road at around 8am the same day, according to his post.

A photo he uploaded in the same post showed that the front bumper of his taxi had fallen off after the collision.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

