This made my day: Singaporeans offer TV, table and fans to family within an hour of Sun Xueling's Facebook post

A family in Punggol will now have a refurbished home, all thanks to the kindness of some Singaporeans.

On Monday (April 1) Punggol West MP Sun Xueling took to her Facebook page to share an encounter she had with nine-year-old Ayden.

"He does not know why his parents have come to see me at [ the meet-the-people session] but he tells me he loves his four-year-old sister very much and he sleeps on the floor so she can share the bed with their parents," Sun wrote.

"I am so touched by his words. He is such a lovely child."

Sun's post received several comments from kind members of the public offering to help get a bed for Ayden.

"Thank you so much for your generosity,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Sun said in a second post that Punggol West SMC would be purchasing a sofa bed for Ayden, and will be providing some financial assistance to his family.

In the same post, she asked for members of the public to donate other household items to help the family - which included a study table and chair, a storage cabinet, a TV and two standing fans.

She also shared some photos of the family's flat, adding that they were using a baby cot and a standing fan borrowed from a social worker.

"Ayden’s mum is due to deliver her 3rd child on Friday. Let’s give Ayden and his family a refreshed home for their young family."

Within an hour, help came pouring in as some Singaporeans volunteered to donate their pre-loved items to Ayden’s family.

Some also offered items that were not on the list, such as a baby cot and stroller.

Thanking everyone for their generosity, Sun said: “Kindly allow my team and I to stock take and check on suitability of items and arrange for logistics transfer of the items. I thank every one of you who has offered to help the family. Punggol is blessed to have you.”



Sun has been the MP of Punggol West SMC since 2020. She is also the Minister of State for the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

