This made my day: Singer from Malaysian group KRU thanks person who returned his lost phone at Universal Studios Singapore

A singer of the iconic Malaysian pop group KRU visiting Singapore was pleasantly surprised when his lost phone was found and returned at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

Yusry Abdul Halim, 52, visited the theme park with his wife and three children on June 29, according to his Instagram post that day.

In a post on Threads the next day, Yusry, who is part of the Malaysian sibling trio KRU, detailed the incident.

"Lost my cell phone in the JP (Jurassic Park) Rapids Adventure area . Felt quite miserable about it," he wrote.

"But what to do? File a report, hope for the best and prepare for the worst. Just assume the phone is lost."

The KRU member added that after their outing, the family went to a relative's house for dinner.

At about 7.45pm, his wife received a call from USS management informing her that someone had found and turned in a phone matching his description.

In his post, Yusry expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the person who returned his phone.

"To anyone who found an iPhone with a black case and returned it...Thank you very much," he wrote.

Most fans and followers of the KRU member reacted positively to his post, praising the honesty of the person who returned Yusry's phone, with some also sharing their experiences having lost items returned to them in Singapore.

KRU comprises of Yusry as well as his two brothers Norman Abdul Halim, 53, and Edry, 49. The trio was formed in 1992 and disbanded in 2018 before announcing a comeback in October 2024 and a series of tours in 2025.

The group held their GenKRU Live concert at the Star Theatre in Singapore on June 28.

