This made my day: TikToker gives out snacks and drinks to strangers across Singapore

During the hustle and bustle of life in Singapore, one young man is handing out acts of kindness like candy.

Since May, TikTok user SomethingForSomeone has been sharing videos of himself giving out snacks, drinks and more to strangers in various parts of Singapore.

Some of these videos have gained significant traction online —a clip of the 24-year-old handing out cans of Red Bull and 100plus to construction workers has garnered over 144,100 views and over 7,500 likes since it was posted on June 13.

In another video, SomethingForSomeone goes around PLQ Mall, giving out boxes of nasi padang donated by People's Nasi Padang to food delivery riders who were gathered outside the mall during lunchtime.

A video posted on May 31 shows the TikTok user buying 30 cups of ice cream from an uncle who didn't appear to have much business at the time, and later giving out the icy treats to passers-by in Tampines Hub.

"Ah, you never fail to make people's day," a netizen commented on his post.

Another said: "Thank you for doing what you are doing! Something as simple as ice cream can make someone else's day. So inspiring!"

Many other users also thanked SomethingForSomeone, saying that he's "courageous" for being kind and for "spreading love" to the public.

'Come on, you're strong'

But this Good Samaritan doesn't just give out food and drinks — he also dishes out emotional support to those who need it.

In his most viral video to date — which has garnered over a million views — SomethingForSomeone also encouraged a boy who fell while he was playing football.

The young man was on his way to his friend's house when he came across the boy, kicking the ball by his lonesome.

He began playing football with the boy named Roshan, after getting permission from his parent, and learned that he was practising after his friends left.

However, as the boy tried to perform a manoeuvre, he slipped and fell on his side, slamming against the concrete floor.

As Roshan was in visible pain, SomethingForSomeone offered some encouraging words, also passing him a bottle of water to drink.

"Rest first, you're strong," he told Roshan.

"Breathe first, footballers must be strong. Come on, you're strong," he encouraged Roshan.

Eventually, the boy got back on his feet and continued the game, with SomethingForSomeone promising to join him again if he was free.

Many netizens were similarly supportive of the man's efforts to join Roshan in his football games and the uplifting words he shared with the child.

"Very thoughtful of you," said a netizen. "Wish there are more people like you coming forward."

Another opined: "I don't think he cried because he was hurt. I think he cried because somebody cared."

'Kindness can go a long way'

Speaking with AsiaOne on Tuesday, SomethingForSomeone, who did not want to reveal his name, shared his motivation for creating these videos.

"I felt that something was always missing in my life, my heart felt empty.

"I had always loved helping others, and I feel happier when others are happy," he explained.

He had begun his acts of kindness on May 6, aiming to inspire more — especially the youth — to follow in his footsteps and also try to rekindle "that kampung spirit" in Singapore.

"Even within all the chaos, we do not leave our fellow human beings behind but instead carry each other forward together. Simple acts of kindness can go a long way," the man added.

When asked what keeps him going forward, SomethingForSomeone said that it was "people's smiles".

"I do not think I will stop doing this. Even if so, I hope that 'something for someone' will forever live in the hearts of people in Singapore and around the world. It is a movement, not a person."

