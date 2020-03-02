This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak

PHOTO: Facebook/The Wandering Wasp
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

In between registering residents and giving out surgical masks, 42-year-old Sukkuriya dashed home to make and serve ginger tea to her fellow volunteers and neighbourhood committee members on Saturday (Feb 1).

Even though she wasn't able to collect any surgical masks for herself, the single mother doesn't mind.

"It's not that urgent for me, the other residents can collect them first," she told Lianhe Zaobao. "I made tea for everyone to drink, it can help boost their immune system."

In the face of the novel coronavirus outbreak, certain ugly behaviour might have made the headlines but several unsung heroes in Singapore have been quietly working behind the scenes to help their fellow countrymen.

Sukkuriya wasn't the only one running around Henderson-Dawson ward, ensuring residents received their government-allocated masks.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Lianhe Zaobao

Other volunteers, stationed in one of the three stations in the same ward, made announcements in different languages informing residents to collect their free masks using loudhailers.

"The residents here are mostly the elderly, so we've got to work hard to let more people know there are free masks for collection," a 40-year-old volunteer told the Chinese daily.

Other kind acts by locals also came under the spotlight on social media over the past few days.

You may have read about the ugly behaviours amidst the #wuhanvirusoutbreak. Opportunists cashing in on the situation to...

Posted by The Wandering Wasp on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

On Facebook page The Wandering Wasp, a bottle of hand sanitiser was seen in a lift with the note "Use what you need. Stay Safe!" stuck onto the wall behind it.

The message was signed off by an anonymous resident, who according to the page owner, was a resident of 665B Punggol Drive.

Reddit user Lazerite also shared how a neighbour had gone around giving out packs of surgical masks of their own accord.

PHOTO: Reddit/Lazerite

Meanwhile, several Carousell users have posted listings offering to give away free surgical masks to those in need, as long as they can meet up at the lister's convenience.

A Carousell spokesperson told AsiaOne: "We are heartened by our Carousell users coming together to list free masks and help one another — these transactions remind us what the power of a community marketplace like Carousell can bring."

In order to support these users, Carousell has also created a free items category through which those in need can contact them.

"We believe that these selfless, small acts of kindness by individuals will help us build a stronger and win-win community for all."

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Wuhan virus kindness

TRENDING

What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES