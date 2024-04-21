Magic cup, finger hearts: PM Lee marks 12 years on social media with sticker pack, unreleased photos

It's been 12 years since he made his very first Facebook post and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has shown that he's got a strong social media game.

Staying on top of online trends, he has gone from posting photos of a barn owl that visited the Istana in 2013 to channeling his inner Gen Z with a 0.5 selfie in 2023.

Marking his 12th year on social media, PM Lee said on Saturday (April 20): "It has been a fun and rewarding adventure, and I have been happy to share with you some of the things I do and am interested in".

He also unveiled a sticker pack featuring 12 of his most iconic moments, which include him taking a sip from his "magic blue cup" and giving finger hearts to the crowd.

These stickers are now available for use on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

In his post, PM Lee, a photography enthusiast, also shared seven never-seen-before photographs.

"Many of you have told me you enjoy my #jalanjalan photos. Here are some of my unreleased photos taken over the years, both in Singapore and overseas. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did taking them," he wrote.

And it appears that netizens are looking forward to seeing more social media posts from him, with some commenting that they enjoy his #jalanjalan photos, which means going for a walk in Malay.

On Monday, PM Lee, 72, announced that he will be handing over the reins to Deputy Prime Minster Lawrence Wong, who will be sworn in as Singapore's fourth Prime Minister on May 15.

Following the handover, PM Lee will take on the role as Senior Minister, said DPM Wong at a media doorstop on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: 'My arm was pretty tired': PM Lee posts candid 0.5 Selfie on National Selfie Day, wins hearts of netizens

aishahm@asiaone.com