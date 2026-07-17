Hidden haul: Over 500 packs of duty-unpaid cigarettes found beneath motorcycle seat at Tuas

A 27-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist was arrested after more than 500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed inside his motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint.

The incident occurred on July 7, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Friday (July 17).

ICA officers had directed the Malaysia-registered motorcycle for enhanced checks. During the inspection, search and examination officers discovered the cigarettes hidden in a modified compartment beneath the seat.

The rider was subsequently arrested. The seized cigarettes and suspect were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

"ICA is committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore's borders safe and secure," it added.

In May, ICA officers used crowbars to pry open the undercarriage of a Malaysia-registered bus at Woodlands Checkpoint, uncovering several cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden behind the panels.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com