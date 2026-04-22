Malaysian teen, 15, to be charged over alleged money laundering offences totalling $9,700

A 15-year-old Malaysian male teenager will be charged in court on Wednesday (April 22) for his alleged involvement in money laundering offences.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday night that they received two reports of scams involving applications of permanent residency in Singapore on April 9 and 11.

Both victims purportedly handed over $7,500 and $2,200 respectively to an unknown person after being instructed by a scammer to do so. They only realised that they had become scam victims after checking with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on the status of their applications.

The male teenager was identified by officers from Bedok Police Division through extensive follow-up investigations. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager was tasked by unknown individuals to collect and then hand over the cash from the victims. He is believed to be involved in other similar cases.

The offence of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct carries a penalty of up to 10 years' imprisonment, fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Apply for immigration facilities directly with ICA

On March 28, ICA alerted members of the public not to make any payment if they received a letter and tax invoice to pay a fee as part of their long-term immigration facility application.

According to ICA, they have been alerted to 12 similar cases since January.

In its advisory, ICA said they are aware of claims made by consultants or commercial entities that they are able to improve applicants' chances of success in obtaining such facilities.

It emphasised that applicants who choose to engage in such entities or consultants should exercise caution.

Those who wish to apply for immigration facilities are encouraged to do so directly through its website.

Members of the public are also reminded that government officials will never ask for monies or valuables to be transferred or handed to them.

If in doubt, they may call the 24/7 ScamShield helpline at 1799.

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