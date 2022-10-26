Man allegedly calls police after bus didn't stop 'right in front of him', ends up getting taken down by cops

What would you do if things do not go your way?

For this man, he decided to air his grievances by allegedly making a police report, just because the bus did not stop where he wanted.

An Instagram video shared last Sunday (Oct 23) showed the man shouting at a couple of police officers at a bus stop in Bedok, with the latter trying to calm him down.

Subsequent videos shared on adminsgfollowsalll's IG page showed the man, who was handcuffed, trying to resist arrest by screaming and fidgeting around.

In the video, he could be heard saying "I want to go home" in English.

Three police officers were later seen carrying the man into the police car.

"[The man] called police because the bus didn't stop right in front of him," the accompanying caption wrote.

In the comments, netizens were baffled on why the man would waste the police officers' time over a seemingly trivial matter.

"If you did not call the police, you would have saved yourself so much pain….seriously," a netizen said.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

In recent cases of people resisting arrest, a man assaulted police officers and put up a violent struggle at Yishun Bus Interchange in March last year.

The man could be heard screaming 'I comply', while being pinned down by several police officers.

Responding to a Stomp query then, the police said that the man had refused to comply when being told to don a mask properly.

And in June last year, a drunk man taunted police officers while resisting arrest in Balestier.

The 27-year-old was investigated for suspected drink-driving, the police told AsiaOne then.

