Man and woman arguing in middle of road in Yishun has got bus switching lanes

It's always better to keep arguments behind closed doors, but if it does happen in public, the last place you should do so is right smack in the middle of a road.

However, one man and woman thought otherwise.

On Sunday (Aug 21), the duo was caught on camera having an argument in the middle of a road at about 10am near Blk 145 Yishun Street 11, reported Stomp.

In the shared images, the woman could be seen sitting in the middle of the road cross-legged and facing oncoming traffic. The man could be seen standing next to her looking at his phone.

A bus, which had just left the nearby bus bay, then had to switch to the far right lane to avoid hitting them.

The person who shared the incident, who goes by the name Han, said the pair had "quarrelled in the middle of the road for more than five minutes".

"It was inconsiderate and dangerous behaviour," he added.

Under the Road Traffic (Pedestrian Crossing) Rules, no person should stand, sit, squat, loiter, walk or run on a road in a way that interferes with the "lawful movement of traffic".

This isn't the first time someone has done so either.

Back in 2019, a woman took selfies to the next level by snapping photos of herself while sitting in the middle of a road. The incident happened just before 5am when the sky was still dark.

There are also people who risk their life just for some views on the internet.

Last year, a man was seen prancing in the middle of a road while puffing on a cigarette for a TikTok video.

In the background, cars could be seen zipping past him. Netizens also slammed him for jeopardising his own and other road users' safety.

