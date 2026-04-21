singapore

Man seen driving against traffic flow in Bukit Batok, arrested for dangerous driving

The incident, involving a 46-year-old male driver, happened at about 4.20pm on April 17, along Bukit Batok Road towards Jurong Town Hall Road
Man seen driving against traffic flow in Bukit Batok, arrested for dangerous driving
A 46-year-old man was arrested after he was seen driving against the flow of traffic along Bukit Batok Road on April 17.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONApril 21, 2026 4:33 AMBYSean Ler

A 46-year-old male driver has been arrested after he was caught on dashcam footage driving against the flow of traffic in Bukit Batok.

The incident happened at about 4.20pm on April 17, along Bukit Batok Road towards Jurong Town Hall Road.

Map showing where the BMW 5 series saloon car was seen driving against the flow of traffic on April 17.

Dashcam footage of the incident shared on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows a black BMW 5 series driving against the flow of traffic on the second rightmost lane.

A row of vehicles were seen forming up on the rightmost lane, which is a right-turn lane towards the Pan Island Expressway. Several vehicles were also seen stopping briefly as the BMW car passed them.

It is unclear how the BMW ended up in the situation. 

The police told AsiaOne that a 46-year-old male car driver was arrested in relation to the incident, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Driving against the flow of traffic may constitute the offence of dangerous driving.

On Feb 25, a 25-year-old male driver was charged for dangerous driving after he was seen driving against the flow of traffic along Bartley Road East on December 14, 2025.

Anyone convicted of dangerous driving can be fined up to $5,000, failed for up to a year, or both.

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