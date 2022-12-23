Man seen trying to open police car door, begging cops for mercy in Geylang – here's what happened

A video of a middle-aged man in the middle of a skirmish with police officers at Geylang Lorong 16 has been been making waves online.

The two-minute clip, uploaded by Tiagong.sg on Thursday (Dec 22), shows the man — dressed in a white t-shirt — attempting to open the door of a police car.

A Vietnamese woman's voice can also be heard throughout the video. It is not known who the woman is.

After the police officers pull him away from the vehicle, the man presses himself against a pole while speaking to them.

The video then cuts to the man lying on the ground, seemingly begging the two police officers for mercy.

Towards the end of the video, the woman says in Mandarin: "He's faking it."

When reporters from Shin Min Daily News visited the scene on Thursday night, the owner of a jewellery store, Yan, said that she first noticed the man pacing outside her store.

He later rushed into her shop and allegedly smashed the counter. He even knocked over the tables and chairs at the front of the store.

Describing the strange encounter with the stranger, Yan said: "I was afraid that he was armed, so I didn't dare to approach him.

"I only asked him what his intentions were, but he didn't respond and continued trashing the place. Other people were also scared and they left."

According to the jewellery store owner, the man also rushed onto the road, paying no heed to oncoming cars.

"I noticed his behaviour getting more bizarre, so I called the police."

The police took about half an hour to calm him down, before questioning him at the staircase, she said.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance in the area at about 4.55pm on Wednesday.

A 54-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Aggravated by durians?

Just last week, a 42-year-old woman barged into a shoe shop in Yishun and overturned two tables after consuming durians from a nearby stall.

She then returned to punch the shop owner four times in the temple, and even returned a third time to fling an empty water bottle at the shop owner.

The woman was eventually arrested for public nuisance.

