Man sleeps on public bench in Bedok, attacks elderly security guard who woke him up

No one likes being interrupted from their sleep, especially this particular man.

Annoyed after being unwillingly roused from his sleep on a public bench on Sunday (Sept 10) night, he punched an elderly security guard in the face, the Union of Security Employees (USE) shared in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

Security guard Kwek Moh Chai, 80, was patrolling the Bedok Central area that night and discovered a man sleeping on a public bench.

Kwek informed the man of his transgression after waking him, and the man obliged and left.

However, when Kwek returned to the same location after continuing his patrol, the same man was also present and still sleeping on the bench.

Kwek approached the man once more to wake him and inform him of his misdeed, but this time the man got agitated and dished out expletives at the elderly security personnel.

The man then hurled a punch at Kwek, hitting him in the face, resulting in Kwek taking a tumble to the ground and breaking his spectacles.

Two restaurant employees went to assist Kwek, simultaneously restraining the aggressor and contacting police.

Kwek was then conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

From images uploaded to USE's Facebook post, multiple lacerations can be seen around one of Kwek's eyes with very visible swelling and bruising.

USE shared that they have provided Kwek with vouchers and essence of chicken to aid in his recovery, on top of the medical leave that he's received.

A USE spokesperson stated: "USE would like to state that our officers are deployed to protect lives and properties. They are executing their duties as provided for under the Private Security Industry Act."

USE added that they hope the assailant would be dealt with "firmly under the law", and encourage anyone with information regarding security officers being abused to report to them using the USE application, or through their email at use@ntuc.org.sg.

As of August 2023, reported abuse cases have seen a decrease of 44 per cent compared to the same period of January to August in 2022, USE also stated.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

