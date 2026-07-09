'Wish you were here': Man takes late mum's passport on trip, realises it's 100 days since her passing

To some, it might just be an old passport. But for one man, his late mother's travel document allows him to bring her along on his journeys.

"It's my way of bringing her along to see the world we both loved," wrote Instagram user Nathan Yong in a post on Tuesday (July 7).

The accompanying photo showed her passport in Naryn province, Kyrgyzstan.

Yong, a designer, said he felt the urge to take the photo after realising it was the 100th day since his mother's demise, "the day our family is meant to gather in prayer for her".

"Perhaps it is just a coincidence. Or perhaps, in ways beyond our understanding, she was reminding me that she is still with me," he wrote.

"I miss her more than words can express, yet there is comfort in feeling that she's still sharing this journey with me.... I wish we could have experienced this together one more time.

"Wish you were here mum," he added.

'The love you still need to express'

Yong's post has received nearly 5,000 likes as of Wednesday evening, with netizens touched by his words.

"Can feel that you love her so and I'm sure she knows that too," said one user.

"A beautiful way to keep her close to you," wrote another.

One netizen shared doing the same thing: "I thought I'm the only one who does this. I always carry my mum's passport with me to whichever country I go to."

Another commented: "Grief is just all the love you still need to express. Thank you for sharing your story and the love you have for your mum."

AsiaOne has reached out to Yong for more information.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com