Man warns moviegoers of 'hidden surprises' after spotting cockroach in premium cinema hall at GV Paya Lebar

You may be heading to the cinemas this week to catch the highly anticipated Barbie live-action film, but don't let the hot pink outfits distract you from what might be lurking in the dark.

Facebook user Zytan Ron took to Facebook yesterday (July 23) to share his encounter with an uninvited moviegoer at Golden Village Paya Lebar while watching Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

"Friendly advice to movie enthusiasts to think twice when deciding to cross your legs big big and inconvenience the people in front or opening the bag of chips you brought into the cinema illegally under the chairs [sic]. There might be hidden surprises waiting for you." joked Ron in the caption.

The 'hidden surprise' in question? A cockroach.

Attaching pictures of his online receipt and the insect, the man said that he paid a premium price for duo deluxe seats at the cinema, which cost $44 in total.

In the picture, a cockroach was crawling on the seat in front of him "doing its own Mission Impossible", Ron commented.

"Doesn't affect me much, but not so much for the person in front as it disappeared soon after. At least they enjoyed the movie more than me as I was constantly looking for it," he added.

Wrote one netizen who commented on the hygiene standards of cinemas: "Cinema seats are dirty and disgusting...with the changeover, they hardly clean at all. Cinema operators often get away with that."

In 2021, another unfortunate moviegoer got caught in a 'sticky' situation after finding a condom at Shaw Theatres Lido.

User Jiaxiv shared her story on TikTok, calling it a "traumatising" experience.

