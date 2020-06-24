Masagos: PAP won't speculate whether PSP's Lee Hsien Yang will be running in GE2020

Singapore's Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli has responded on behalf of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) to the news that Lee Hsien Yang — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s brother — has joined an opposition party.

Earlier this morning (June 24), Lee was spotted in a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) shirt, joining Dr Tan Cheng Bock and other members for a breakfast meeting at Tiong Bahru Market.

Dr Tan, PSP’s chief and a former presidential candidate, presented Lee with a membership card, noting to the media that the latter has actually been a party member “for quite some time”. The Covid-19 situation, however, meant that they were unable to have a proper membership card presentation ceremony.

When asked if he’ll run for elections, Lee mentioned that he will only reveal his intentions when he is ready to disclose it. PSP is holding a series of press conferences this week to announce its candidates for the upcoming general election.

In a PAP press conference held this morning, Mr Masagos introduced four new party candidates — Hany Soh Hui Bin, Don Wee Boon Hong, Mohd Fahmi Aliman, and Yip Hon Weng. He also fielded a question from the media about the party’s thoughts on Lee possibly joining the campaign trail under the PSP banner.

“We don’t know and we won’t speculate whether he’ll be running as a candidate,” Mr Masagos replied succinctly.

PSP has since issued a warm welcome to Lee, highlighting how he is “no ordinary person” thanks to his father being Lee Kuan Yew, the founding prime minister of Singapore.

“…the fact that he decided to join us is a clear indication that the current (government) failed to follow what his father wanted,” wrote PSP in a Facebook post.

On his end, Lee noted that he joined the party due to its approach in emphasising compassion.

“I joined the party because I think that Dr Tan is committed to doing the right thing for Singapore and Singaporeans. He loves the country and he has brought together a group of people who share his vision, which I believe will build a better Singapore,” he commented.

Dr Tan affirmed his opinion on holding a general election during the current coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “very irresponsible act by the government”.

It was as early as July last year that Lee announced his support for PSP following a long-running sibling feud over the fate of their father’s house in Oxley Road.

I wholeheartedly support the principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party. Today’s PAP is no longer the PAP of my father. It has lost its way. Posted by Lee Hsien Yang on Sunday, July 28, 2019

