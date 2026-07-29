Owner of Vietnamese matchmaking agency retiring after nearly 40 years, lists business for $99,000

The owner of a matchmaking agency in Singapore is retiring after nearly four decades and has put his business up for sale for $99,000.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday (July 27), the owner of True Love Vietnam Bride Matchmaker, Mark Lin, said he had decided to retire due to his age and is looking for someone to take over the business.

He is 64 this year.

Lin said the agency, located at Orchard Plaza has been operating for 37 years and specialises in matchmaking services between Singaporean men and Vietnamese women.

"We have connections and resources in Vietnam, Singapore, the United States and Taiwan. With the sale, I am passing on all my contacts and resources to my buyer," he said, adding that the business offers significant opportunities for its future owner.

In the video, Lin said he will remain involved for up to a year after the sale to facilitate the handover process and ensure a smooth transition. The business is being offered for sale at an asking price of $99,000.

In 2024, Lin said 60 to 70 per cent of his clients were men aged 35 to 45, compared with a larger proportion of clients aged 50 and above in the past, attributing the shift to greater access to information.

"In the past, there was very little information available. Hence, young people didn't dare take risks. They're more willing to do so now because there's more information available," he said.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com