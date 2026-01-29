Melvin Lim and Grayce Tan step down from KW Singapore leadership roles

PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) co-founder Melvin Lim has stepped down as operating principal of KW Singapore — a franchise of US-based real estate agency Keller Williams — the company said in a media statement on Thursday (Jan 29).

Grayce Tan, formerly the director of growth, is also no longer part of the KW Singapore leadership team with immediate effect, added the company.

Jonathan Lee, who previously served as regional director of KW Malaysia and is currently a growth consultant for the Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) Asia Pacific Hub, has been appointed to lead in the interim "to ensure stability and operational continuity".

KW Singapore, founded by Lim in July 2025, operates as a standalone business, separate from PLB, reported The Business Times.

The company said that it is "prioritising the enhancement of compliance frameworks, governance processes, and training initiatives in direct coordination with KWW".

It added that it remains focused on "providing resources and support for the long-term success of our associates and resuming business as usual through a measured, deliberate approach".

There are also speculations of potential exits circulating within the industry, stemming from rumours surrounding Lim and Tan, reported The Business Times.

In response to the allegations, KW Singapore said that it does not "tolerate the dissemination of unfounded rumours, hearsay or speculative opinions".

Lim and Tan recently resigned from PLB after an internal review; Marc Chan has been appointed as PLB's interim CEO.

Lim's name was removed from PLB's website on Tuesday, amid allegations of adultery which surfaced over the weekend.

[[nid:578206]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com