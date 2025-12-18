'That's being human': Man captures wholesome moment of boy relaxing with migrant worker at HDB void deck

Back in October 2025, social media users stood in arms when a man posted a video complaining about migrant workers resting at a HDB void deck in the central region of Singapore.

"Who said you're allowed to sleep here?" the man is heard asking repeatedly in that video.

"Singaporeans don't behave like you, show some respect," one netizen remarked.

That belief was proven right by a boy.

In a video posted to his TikTok by Marran J Trav on Tuesday (Dec 16), a migrant worker is seen resting and using his phone at the void deck of a HDB block in Choa Chu Kang.

A boy is also seen playing in front of the worker, trying to catch his attention with a bottle.

Instead of being upset that his personal time and space are being intruded, the worker holds up his phone, presumably for a photo.

Meanwhile, the boy adjusts himself to get into frame.

The duo appear to be oblivious to their surroundings until a passer-by walks past them, leaving the two smiling sheepishly.

As soon as the passer-by leaves, the boy playfully places a bottle on the worker's head. The worker does not appear to be annoyed. Instead, he is seemingly priming for the moment when the bottle falls to take another candid photo of themselves.

The video ends with the pair laughing at their own actions.

The post has since received over 170,000 views and nearly 300 comments. Many TikTok users also left encouraging comments for the two.

"Beautiful video. We are not just workers, we are also kind (people) and family men. Please treat us as human beings. Definitely our clothes are dirty most of the time, but our hearts are clean," said one user.

Another said: "This is how a kid should be raised. Kudos to the parents. No matter what race you are, what status you have, we should always be nice and kind to each other."

This made the writer's day.

