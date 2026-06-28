Unpaid wages to workers: Employer back in Singapore, passport impounded amid ongoing probe

The director of several companies who left over 400 workers with unpaid salaries has returned to Singapore, and his passport has been impounded amidst ongoing investigations, said Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash.

Ramu Palani Velu, a Singapore permanent resident, is listed as a director of KPA Engineering, SK Industries and VVR Plant Engineering, which did not pay 407 workers for months.

He is also listed as a director on at least four other companies.

Providing an update on the situation during a visit to Kranji Recreation Centre on Sunday (June 28), Dinesh said that Velu returned to Singapore on Friday.

The minister of state met with about 280 workers from the affected companies there.

"He is currently assisting us with investigations and his passport has been impounded," Dinesh said.

The minister of state also took the opportunity to reiterate that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) takes a "very serious view" of breaches to the Employment Act and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, adding that "due actions" will be taken in such cases.

Turning to the workers' situation, Dinesh said that about 20 of the workers have since found new jobs, after some 40 construction firms stepped in to offer about 150 jobs.

The remaining workers are expected to be hired in equivalent sectors over the next two to three weeks, he said.

Dinesh also thanked the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore Contractors Association Limited (SCAL).

Both MWC and NTUC have helped to assist those displaced from their dormitories, including providing them with short-term assistance, while SCAL had stepped forward to organise construction firms with jobs to offer.

KPA Engineering's Aruraj Edison Raj told AsiaOne that he is owed about $5,300 in unpaid salaries.

The 35-year-old Indian national said he initially felt depressed as he was worried about lack of money to eat and sending some home to his family.

He was also concerned with not having a job here.

His concerns were echoed by Kawsar from SK Industries, who said he felt bad when he couldn't meet his son's request for money.

The 50-year-old claimed he was owed about three months of salary, or about $10,000.

What happened

More than 100 migrant workers, mostly from Bangladesh and India, turned up at the service centre along Bendemeer Road on June 22 to seek assistance over alleged unpaid wages.

Workers said KPA Engineering had purportedly shut down, and they haven't been allegedly paid salaries for some time.

At least one worker told the media that he was owed about $4,000.

As many of the affected workers had little or no money for food or transportation, MWC stepped in to arrange for food and transportation.

The number of affected workers later grew to over 400 people.

On June 24, NTUC announced that it will provide every affected worker with $100 in cash and $100 FairPrice vouchers. NTUC and MWC will also provide for their lodging, transport and food to meet with their daily needs.

An initial 40 constructions firms also stepped in to offer 150 jobs to the workers, with more firms said to be ready to offer jobs.

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editor@asiaone.com