Ministries outline plans to enhance support for Singaporeans living in older estates, expand rail network

The Government plans to enhance support for those living in older estates and expand Singapore's rail network.

This was announced on Thursday (Sept 18) in multiple ministries' addenda to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's address at the opening of Parliament.

These ministries are the Ministry of National Development (MND), Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

In his speech on Sept 5, President Tharman addressed how cost of living remains a top concern for Singaporeans.

"We understand these anxieties. That is why we will continue to cushion these burdens and ensure that every citizen has access to life's essentials," he said.

He added that the Government has worked hard to ensure fairer outcomes, but the work is not done, and Singapore must sustain social mobility through the education system, enhance career pathways and uplift lower-income families.

"This is the promise of Singapore: that birth does not dictate destiny, that no one is left behind, and that every generation can look ahead with optimism and hope," he said.

Here are the highlights from the statements by each ministry:

Ministry of National Development (MND)

MND plans to continue providing a wide range of housing options — like Build-to-Order flats with shorter waiting times — while reviewing income ceilings and offering more choices for various groups such as singles, seniors, and larger families. It will also maintain a strong supply of land for private housing.

The ministry will also enhance support for Singaporeans living in older estates by upgrading older towns and homes, making them more senior-friendly. There will also be new integrated community hubs, expanded park networks, and public spaces to support active and vibrant living.

MND also aims to revitalise business hubs across different regions, bringing jobs closer to homes in the Northern, Eastern, and Western Gateways, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat.

The Built Environment sector will see stronger partnerships with various industries to create meaningful career opportunities for Singaporeans and raise standards across the sector.

Rules and processes will be made simpler and more business-friendly, helping to lower costs, cut red tape, and open up new opportunities for growth.

Ministry of Transport (MOT)

MOT aims to strengthen Singapore's role as a global hub by expanding air, sea, and land connectivity. This includes the upcoming Changi Terminal 5, new Changi East developments as well as the consolidation of facilities at Tuas Port and the start of the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link in 2026.

Minister for Transport Jeffery Siow said that the land transport system will be made more inclusive, accessible, and reliable through an expanded rail network and enhanced bus services. Autonomous vehicles will also be introduced, starting with Punggol in 2025, while the safety and accessibility of MRT stations, bus interchanges, and town streets will be further improved.

MOT will also engage with the public to ensure the system meets the needs of commuters and supports more resilient, connected towns.

By leveraging global connectivity, the ministry aims to strengthen its position as a trusted supply chain hub, while working with international partners and industry to create new business opportunities and quality jobs for Singaporeans — especially in the transport sector.

Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE)

MSE will step up climate adaptation efforts by developing its first National Adaptation Plan, advancing low-carbon strategies, and developing the expertise needed to assess the safe use of nuclear energy, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

To prepare for rising sea levels, MSE is undertaking site-specific studies across Singapore's coastline to identify and construct the most suitable protection measures, said Fu.

To strengthen Singapore's food and water security, the ministry will also look into diversifying import sources, building stockpiles of essential food items, boosting the productivity and climate resilience of the local agri-food sector, and investing in future-ready infrastructure.

Everyday environmental experiences will be improved by encouraging collective action on the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) to work towards a zero-waste future and partnering the community to maintain high standards of public hygiene.

The Government will also invest up to $1 billion to upgrade existing hawker centres and build five new centres over the next 20 to 30 years in order to ensure affordable and accessible dining options for residents, said Fu.

