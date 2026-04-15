'Misleading': MOM refutes migrant worker’s claim he was repatriated for sleeping on the job

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has refuted a migrant worker's claims that he was fined $200 and sent back to Bangladesh following accusation of sleeping on the job.

In a Workers Make Possible Tik Tok post, which has since been removed, Ali Md Kawsar, 22, said that his life would be "completely ruined" by the repatriation.

He had worked in Singapore for more than three years then.

Stomp reported that he denied sleeping on the job and alleged that his permit was cancelled by his employer, although this could not be verified.

In a joint statement on Monday (April 13), MOM and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) said the content posted by Workers Make Possible is "misleading and undermines the MOM and TADM’s efforts to provide migrant workers with timely interventions and support".

MOM said that Ali first visited the ministry on Dec 31, 2024, for alleged salary arrears and unauthorised salary deduction by his former employer, Buildwerkz Builders.

He was advised to seek settlement of his outstanding salary with his employer.

On Jan 2, 2025, Ali filed a salary claim with TADM against his former employer, and was issued a Special Pass allowing him to stay in Singapore while his case was investigated.

However, he "did not take up" a change of employer letter allowing him to seek alternative jobs, the statement said.

His case was subsequently referred to the Employment Claims Tribunals after failing to reach an agreement with his former employer following three mediation sessions.

Ali received his full salary in September 2025.

The joint statement said that enforcement action was taken against the company for making unauthorised deductions of salaries without written consent.

Despite having the opportunity to seek legal employment while pursuing his claims in Singapore, Ali worked illegally from February to July 2025.

The matter was brought to MOM’s attention and he was investigated.

While the investigation was ongoing, the ministry allowed him to take up a six-month job under the Temporary Job Scheme which he did in October 2025.

In February 2026, enforcement action was taken against him for working illegally. He was nonetheless allowed to complete the temporary job that ended in March 2026, the statement said.

"MOM takes all complaints from workers seriously and will investigate breaches of employment laws where there is evidence of wrongdoing," the ministry said.

"Similarly, we take a firm stance on illegal employment practices. Work pass holders who engage in illegal employment will have their work passes revoked and will be prohibited from seeking employment in Singapore."

AsiaOne has reached out to Workers Make Possible for more information.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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