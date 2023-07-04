'A misunderstanding': Bukit Panjang hawker denies overcharging customer with $9.20 'cai fan'

This man thought that his economy rice packed lunch was just another example of a shockingly expensive 'cai fan' meal.

Taking to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on June 30, Raven Qiu shared that he was "p****ed off" after paying $9.20 for his takeaway meal at a coffee shop along Gangsa Road in Bukit Panjang.

In addition, he claimed to have been called names following a confrontation with staff at the stall.

"This was my second, and my last time here," the 35-year-old clerk fumed.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Qiu shared that he had ordered a packet of rice and two servings of french fries, along with minced meat.

While the customer initially thought that his meal would cost around $6, he was shocked when the stall assistant told him it was $3 more.

"I repeatedly questioned her about the price, but she insisted it was $9.20," Qiu said. "So I paid and left."

But feeling that something was amiss, Qiu realised that another employee had etched the numbers "6.20" on the styrofoam box with his fingernails.

Qiu said: "I went back and told them [about the error].

"But instead of apologising to me, they argued with me and insisted that I had bought an additional packet."

Qiu shared that he was eventually refunded the $3 that he was overcharged. However, he claimed that someone had shouted "hantu" (ghost in Malay) at him as he was leaving.

"You've taken away [my] money. No a word of apology, and the nasty remark is uncalled for," wrote Qiu in his post.

'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Employee

Responding to Shin Min Daily News' queries, a stall employee surnamed Kang shared that he had attended to Qiu's order that day.

He explained he had scribbled the number "3" with his fingernails on the styrofoam box at first, adding that he later crossed it out and wrote "6.20".

Kang said that his colleague who's responsible for collecting the money must have thought that Qiu's order was "$3 plus $6.20".

"This is definitely our fault, it's a misunderstanding," he added. "My colleague didn't open the box to check what Qiu had ordered.

"If diners have doubts about the price, they can let us know and clarify with us."

Kang also denied verbally attacking Qiu, emphasising that he was sorry for the "misunderstanding".

"We've informed the management about this incident and will be more careful next time," he added.

ALSO READ: $15 'cai fan' a miscalculation, Koufu says after diner asked why vegetables cost more than meat

chingshijie@asiaone.com