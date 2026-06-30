Couple seen riding motorcycle-style e-bike in Whampoa sparks safety concerns

There have been repeated warnings against modifications and add-ons to e-bikes, but a couple was seen blatantly disregarding the rules on Saturday (June 27).

A photograph submitted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows a man and a woman riding a modified e-bike along Towner Road in Whampoa.

The e-bike was modified to resemble a motorcycle, complete with a tail box. It also appears to have a throttle near the handlebar, which is prohibited by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Apart from the modification, both the rider and his passenger are seen without helmets.

The sighting, made on the same day LTA announced that it had seized 111 active mobility devices and motor vehicles following a nine-day joint operation with the police, sparked discussions and comparisons with the case of a teenager who was caught on video speeding down Keppel Road while performing the "Superman" stunt.

Facebook user Patrick Lim, referring to the Keppel Road case, pointed out that the authorities were able to track down the teen and hoped that the duo seen along Towner Road would be caught.

Some pointed out that while the male rider was wearing riding shoes, he was riding bare-bodied and without helmet, which could lead to serious injuries if he was involved in an accident.

Others noted that similar sightings are common in that area.

"Too many to catch, because there are so many of them on the streets in the middle of the night," another user Ong Lai Meng quipped.

From January to date, LTA has detected and seized more than 600 non-compliant active mobility devices.

Over the same period, there were 11 offences involving retailers, commonly for displaying or selling non-compliant devices.

In comparison, about 900 non-compliant mobility devices were seized in 2025, and another 90 offences involving retailers were detected that year.

Those caught riding a non-compliant power-assisted bicycle could face a jail term of up to 24 months, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com