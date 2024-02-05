More than 5,000 people step up to donate blood after type O stocks hit critical levels

SINGAPORE — Singapore's O+ blood stock has seen an improvement of close to 230 per cent since a media appeal on Jan 25, but Singaporeans are being urged to continue donating blood both before and after Chinese New Year.

In a joint statement on Feb 4, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said blood stocks typically drop by 20 per cent during festive periods and long weekends.

"Therefore, there is a possibility of a decline in group O blood stock, particularly in the first two weeks following Lunar New Year, if the current momentum is not sustained," they said.

They added that blood has a short shelf life of six weeks for red cells and only seven days for platelets.

HSA chief executive Mimi Choong May Ling called on the public to continue donating blood before and after Chinese New Year to bolster the nation's blood reserves.

"Your regular donation is crucial to ensure that we always have at least a nine-day stockpile to respond to any civil or medical emergencies in Singapore," she said.

In their statement, HSA and SRC thanked the 5,300 donors who responded to the Jan 25 appeal. The appeal was sparked by critically low levels of stocks for the O+ and O- blood types.

As the universal blood group, group O blood is needed during emergencies when patients' blood groups are unknown. Furthermore, nearly half of all patients in Singapore have group O blood and can receive only these blood types.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, in a Facebook post on Feb 4, called the public's response to the Jan 25 appeal "broad and encouraging".

He also thanked the donors and noted that they come from diverse backgrounds and include "the young and old, men and women, Singaporeans and non-Singaporeans, civil servants, professionals, business owners, artists and many more".

Donate blood at least twice a year

HSA and SRC urged all blood donors to make regular donations, at least twice a year.

Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive of SRC, said: "It is important to have a steady influx of donors to ensure timely access to blood for patients in need."

All blood banks will be closed on the first two days of Chinese New Year — Feb 10 and 11.

In their Jan 25 appeal, SRC and HSA urged those with blood groups O+ and O-, who weigh at least 45kg and are between the ages of 16 and 60, to donate blood.

Both organisations encouraged people to donate before travelling to countries or regions with insect-borne infection risks, which may make them ineligible to donate blood for a period of time.

New donors or people who have travelled in the last four months can check whether they are eligible at www.hsa.gov.sg/donor_criteria

Donors aged 16 or 17 must have a signed parental consent form obtained from the HSA website.

Donations can be made at blood banks in Outram, Dhoby Ghaut, Woodlands, Westgate Tower and One Punggol, or at SRC's community blood drives.

Community and corporate groups can call SRC on 6220-0183 or e-mail donate.blood@redcross.sg to organise group donations.

SRC and HSA advise donors to have enough rest the night before donating blood, and a light meal with plenty of fluids on the day of donation.

To stay informed about the latest blood donation news, including community drive locations and the blood stock situation, the public can follow SRC on Instagram (@sgredcross and @heybloodbuddy) and Facebook (Singapore Red Cross).

