More expensive than '6 pieces of chwee kueh': Residents fuss over One Punggol's $3.20 car park entry charge

Although the opening of a new hawker centre at One Punggol last October has provided more food options for residents, the car park charges seem to have incurred the ire of others.

While driving to the community centre to takeaway food in the evening, several residents were taken aback by the premise's $3.20 car park entry fee after 6pm, reported Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (Feb 7).

A resident surnamed Li told the Chinese daily that she had driven to One Punggol hub to buy food because of the rain, and had only spent 20 minutes there.

"I was really shocked when I saw the parking fee," said the 42-year-old. "I later realised that the fee was $3.20 per entry after 6pm.

She added: "I feel that [the management] should think about the residents who are only going there to takeaway food. It would be better if they could adjust it to the day rates, or lower the price."

Shin Min also spoke to another resident, Huang, who compared the car park fee to the price of a packet of chwee kueh which he bought from One Punggol's hawker centre.

Said the 37-year-old accountant: "Six pieces of chwee kueh costs three dollars, and there's a 10 per cent discount if I use the hawker centre's app to pay.

"The food costs $2.70, but it costs $3.20 to park for 15 minutes. I think [the fee] is very unfair to those who only want to takeaway food."

Huang also compared One Punggol's parking fees to that of Our Tampines Hub's, which charges $2.40 per entry on weekday evenings.

In order to avoid parking at One Punggol, another resident who goes by Cindy, told Shin Min that her husband has resorted to parking at a nearby HDB carpark.

"Although the HDB carpark is quite a distance away, but if he parks there for an hour he can save up to $2," explained the 30-year-old housewife.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, a spokesperson from One Punggol said that they intend to review the premises' car park fees in view of the feedback from residents.

AsiaOne has contacted One Punggol for more information.

Delivery rider incurs $214 fine for illegal parking

In December last year, a GrabFood delivery rider took to Facebook to share how he incurred a $214 fine for parking illegally at Sky Vue condo in Bishan.

According to him, he parked his motorbike inside the condo as it was "raining heavily", and left the vehicle briefly to deliver food.

"A day of my earnings gone," he said, while cautioning fellow delivery riders to follow instructions given by the security guards regardless of the weather.

After the incident, the condo management issued a letter to residents, saying that no heavy rain was "in sight" when the delivery rider entered the condo.

Adding that the rider had acknowledged a security guard's instructions to park at the authorised parking areas, SkyVue's strata residential manager Tng Leong Wai said: "He proceeded to park at level one letterbox area - an unauthorised parking zone.

"This obstructed pedestrian traffic and posed a safety risk to a group of children who were playing nearby."

